Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 71,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 22,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
