Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 71,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 22,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.34.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.