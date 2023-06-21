Cardano (ADA) Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.94 billion and approximately $351.49 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.05 or 0.06195516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00041534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014071 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,924,992,092 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.