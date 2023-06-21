Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 21,800 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Capstone Mining Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

