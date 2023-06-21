Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $32.75. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 1,427 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

