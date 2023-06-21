Canton Hathaway LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Canton Hathaway LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

