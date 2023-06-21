Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

