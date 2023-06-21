Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Trading Up 26.4%

Shares of Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) traded up 26.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 119,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 154,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Cansortium Stock Up 26.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.