CannabisCoin Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $421,561.08 and approximately $3.59 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,717.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00285335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00497835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00390030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003501 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.