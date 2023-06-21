Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

