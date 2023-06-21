Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Target Price at $67.14

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock worth $7,533,736 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KBR Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in KBR by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.97. KBR has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $65.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

