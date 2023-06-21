Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $48.71

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.