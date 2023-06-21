Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.68. 298,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,039. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.