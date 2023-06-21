Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.42. 186,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,080,702. The stock has a market cap of $431.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $456.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

