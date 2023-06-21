Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after purchasing an additional 87,347 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Kennedy Lewis Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,120. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. 332,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,971. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

