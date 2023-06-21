Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $149,750.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BOX traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.17. 1,381,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,407. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 229.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,221,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,277,000 after acquiring an additional 87,347 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, Kennedy Lewis Management LP acquired a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $9,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.