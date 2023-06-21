BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.75

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.75, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.66.

BMTC Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.19.

BMTC Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. BMTC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

BMTC Group Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

