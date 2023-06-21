Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 5.8%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 163,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 279,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BLBD shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Blue Bird Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $714.97 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. The company had revenue of $299.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

