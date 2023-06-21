BitShares (BTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.23 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, BitShares has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $568,977.20 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009099 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002696 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,006,366 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.