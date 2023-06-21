Bitcoiva (BCA) One Day Volume Hits $497,610.53

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for $9.04 or 0.00030002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $145.09 million and approximately $497,610.53 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,132.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00448703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00094025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.89284095 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $541,343.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

