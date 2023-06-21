Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,604.76 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $593.99 billion and approximately $35.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00444260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00093121 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,408,312 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

