Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Up 17.8% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,604.76 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $593.99 billion and approximately $35.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00444260 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00093121 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017854 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,408,312 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.