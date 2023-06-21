Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $29,902.17 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $29,902.17 on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $580.36 billion and $33.47 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00449396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00094492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,408,475 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

