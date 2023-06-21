biote (BTMD) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare biote to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for biote and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 5 0 3.00 biote Competitors 217 554 818 48 2.43

biote presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.33%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 527.65%. Given biote’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe biote has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote 56.20% -46.62% 29.08% biote Competitors 7.85% -68.87% 24.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares biote and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares biote and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio biote $164.96 million -$970,000.00 101.18 biote Competitors $296.70 million -$113.27 million -1.51

biote’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than biote. biote is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

biote beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

