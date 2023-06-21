BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 6.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 79,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 302,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $64,376.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,545 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $30,946.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,828.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,214 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $64,376.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,560 and have sold 69,779 shares valued at $1,458,260. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.