Berkshire Bank Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $27,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

