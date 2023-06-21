Berkshire Bank Purchases Shares of 1,391 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $241.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average of $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

