Berkshire Bank Invests $1.37 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

