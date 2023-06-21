BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,825,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 3,099,651 shares.The stock last traded at $14.72 and had previously closed at $14.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Lifesci Capital cut BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 578,586.63% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,805,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 6,579,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

