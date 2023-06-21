Beldex Price Hits $0.0543 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $289.39 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.03 or 0.06222269 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,891,270 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,291,283 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

