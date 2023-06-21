Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.73. 105,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,308. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average is $249.17. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

