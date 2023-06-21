Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,162 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 231,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MA opened at $375.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

