Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $141.49. The company had a trading volume of 631,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,017. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

