Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 597,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,086. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

