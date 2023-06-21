Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.85 and last traded at $90.85. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.42.

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85.

