Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.15

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank (BNB). The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
