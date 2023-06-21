Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives $36.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

