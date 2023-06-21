Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2,528.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

