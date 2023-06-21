Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.
NYSE BSMX opened at $5.46 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.73%.
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
