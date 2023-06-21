Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading Down 2.9%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 1,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 20,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Rating)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.