Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.54 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00007429 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $43.64 million and $2.54 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,489,634 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

