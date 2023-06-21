AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266,299 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

T traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,046,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,843,406. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

