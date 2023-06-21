AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %
T stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Discover Financial Forms Bullish Cup Pattern, Nearing Buy Point
- New CEO At Alibaba, Good For This Undervalued Stock?
- Range-Bound FedEx Delivers More Bad News For Stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.