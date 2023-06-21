AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

T stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

