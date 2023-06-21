Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Loews were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 259,796 shares of company stock worth $14,119,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 82,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

