Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,005 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 7.5% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,928,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,478,461. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.51.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

