Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AWH stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Aspira Women's Health

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

