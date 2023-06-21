Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,506,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,237,000 after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $92.72 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.