Aragon (ANT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $189.99 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $4.40 or 0.00015265 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market cap of $189.99 million and $31.36 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

