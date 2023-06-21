Anyswap Price Reaches $4.13 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00013743 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $77.03 million and approximately $3,045.30 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.99236836 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $3,316.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

