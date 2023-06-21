Analysts Set Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) PT at $17.50

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.06.

OUST has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,095.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala bought 86,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,095.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock worth $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares worth $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of OUST opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Ouster has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $216.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 570.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

