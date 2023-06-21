Analysts Set Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target at $40.93

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.27.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.

