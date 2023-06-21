Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $34.17

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.17.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. DA Davidson began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $515.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29.
Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
About MasterCraft Boat
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.