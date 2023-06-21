Analysts Set Expectations for NVR, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NVR in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $96.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $99.48. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $98.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $394.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $69.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $86.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $86.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $332.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $69.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $329.66 EPS.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,863.33.

NVR stock opened at $5,982.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,791.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,327.57. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,664.54 and a 1 year high of $6,079.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

